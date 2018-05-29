Anna Akana got her start with her now popular YouTube channel, but she is anything but a “YouTube star.” She has done stand-up comedy and has appeared in film and TV including Ant-Man, Corporate and Stitchers. She currently stars in the YouTube teen dramedy Youth & Consequences (which you can watch now) and has a ton of projects in the works.

She may be one of the biggest names in the YouTube universe, but whatever you do, don’t call her an “influencer” — she has strong opinions about that word. “I think it’s gross,” she laughed. She compares it to calling people cringe-worthy terms like “YouTuber” or “Facebooker.”

In addition to digital landscape semantics, Akana stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast a couple of months ago to talk about the road to her career as a first-generation Asian American. We touched on the misconception about being a “YouTube star,” how she champions inclusiveness in Hollywood, and how the Logan Paul incident a couple months ago affected the YouTube landscape.

Listen to the episode below.