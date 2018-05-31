I hear Netflix has given the green light to adventure-romance movie Christmas in the Wild. Sex and the City alumna Kristin Davis is in negotiations and Code Black star Rob Lowe is set to headline the movie, which is scheduled to begin filming in Africa in the next few weeks for a premiere during the 2019 holiday season.
Also cast in the movie, written by Neal Dobrofsky and Tippi Dobrofsky (The Wedding March TV movie franchise) and directed by Ernie Barbarash (A Royal Winter), is Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe.
Said to be in the vein of Eat Pray Love, Christmas in the Wild is set against the backdrop of the elephant poaching and conservation battles in the African wilderness. It centers on a woman (Davis) who, after her longtime husband walks out on her just before a family safari, goes anyway. Arriving in Africa she meets a bush pilot and elephant conservationist (Rob Lowe). John Owen Lowe plays Davis’ son.
Brad Krevoy is producing; Davis and Dave Fleming serve as executive producers.
The project, which had been in the works for a couple of years, stems from a longtime passion for Davis. Since 2009, she has dedicated herself to raising awareness to the plight of elephants and stopping illegal poaching for ivory before elephants become extinct in the wild. In 2015 Davis executive produced the documentary Gardeners of Eden, distributed by Netflix and Pivot. It focuses on the operations of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, for whom Davis is a Patron, chronicling their heroic efforts in trying to stop poaching and rescue the orphans of slain elephants (see photo at left).
Davis and her longtime manager Fleming discussed the idea of a movie set against the backdrop of elephant poaching and conservation and took it to producer Krevoy. Davis is currently in Africa, looking at elephant sanctuaries as potential filming locations.
Rob Lowe, who toplined Fox’s The Grinder, most recently wrapped a two-season starring run on CBS’ Code Black. He’s currently in production on The Bad Seed remake for Lifetime, in which he stars, directs and executive produces. He’s repped by WME, Brillstein and Latham & Watkins.
John Owen Lowe recurred on The Grinder and appeared as himself, along with his brother Mathew, in their dad’s A&E’s mystery reality series The Lowe Files.
Davis, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Charlotte in HBO’s Sex and the City, is repped by Atlas Artists , APA and Sloane Offer.