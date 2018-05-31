I hear Netflix has given the green light to adventure-romance movie Christmas in the Wild. Sex and the City alumna Kristin Davis is in negotiations and Code Black star Rob Lowe is set to headline the movie, which is scheduled to begin filming in Africa in the next few weeks for a premiere during the 2019 holiday season.

Also cast in the movie, written by Neal Dobrofsky and Tippi Dobrofsky (The Wedding March TV movie franchise) and directed by Ernie Barbarash (A Royal Winter), is Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe.

Said to be in the vein of Eat Pray Love, Christmas in the Wild is set against the backdrop of the elephant poaching and conservation battles in the African wilderness. It centers on a woman (Davis) who, after her longtime husband walks out on her just before a family safari, goes anyway. Arriving in Africa she meets a bush pilot and elephant conservationist (Rob Lowe). John Owen Lowe plays Davis’ son.

Brad Krevoy is producing; Davis and Dave Fleming serve as executive producers.