CBS’ slate of long-running procedurals are going digital in Japan after SVOD service U-Next struck a deal with the Hollywood studio’s international sales arm.

The digital platform has struck a multi-series, multi-year deal with CBS Studios International, which includes 1,300 episodes of shows including the NCIS franchises, Elementary, Hawaii Five-0, The Good Wife and, for the first time in Japan, teen period drama Reign.

The shows will launch on the service, which was established in Japan in 2007, later this month.

“As one of the largest domestic digital entertainment companies in Japan, U-Next has an impressive reach and ability to make a mark on the Japanese entertainment industry. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries of the Japanese market, something that we feel CBS programming provides,” said U-Next CEO Tenshin Tsutsumi. “Our goal is to continue to expand our relationship with CBS in the future, bringing cutting edge programming to our customers.”

“CBS’s broad, mass appeal programming is perfectly suited to a market like Japan, where there is a huge appetite for consuming content across many different devices and platforms,” added Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales, CBS Studios International. “This is our first deal with U-Next and we look forward to building on the relationship in the future.”