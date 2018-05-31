NBC has put in development horror drama Cul-De-Sac from Scream: The TV Series writer Brian Sieve, director Larysa Kondracki (The Fix), Blumhouse Television and Universal Television.

I hear there is a branding idea for an event series franchise under the umbrella “Blumhouse Presents”, with Cul-De-Sac as a possible first installment under the “Blumhouse Presents” banner.

NBC

Written and co-executive produced by Sieve, Cul-De-Sac is a serialized drama about three families living in a suburban cul-de-sac who begin to experience terrifying events and come to realize there’s something sinister invading their perfect middle-class dream.

Kondracki executive produces and will direct the potential pilot. Chris Mills and Zack Tann executive produce for Magnet Management.

Sieve was a staff writer on MTV’s Scream: The TV Series and prior to that worked on the network’s Teen Wolf. His film Cadaver is set to be released by Screen Gems later this year. He is repped by Verve, Magnet Management and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

Kondracki recently directed the ABC pilot The Fix, which was picked up to series. She also helmed episodes and served as consulting producer on Picnic at Hanging Rock, a six-part limited series which launched May 25 on Amazon. Kondracki’s other recent directing credits include Power, Legion, Shut Eye, Gotham and Better Call Saul, among others.