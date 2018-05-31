National Lampoon has partnered with online film and TV creatives platform Stage 32 to launch the National Lampoon & Stage 32 Comedy Screenwriting Competition, with the winning script to receive a $5,000 option of 18 months by NL and the winning writer or writers placed into its mentoring program.

The competition launch comes after PalmStar Media acquired the iconic comedy brand last year for just under $12 million, with the goal to rechristen a brand once associated with comedy’s brightest minds, and the movies they made like Animal House, Vacation and more.

Any writer or writing team may participate by submitting a completed feature-length comedy script they have written. NL and Stage 32 are looking for scripts with an emphasis on social satire, but everything from dark comedies, dramedies, action comedies, horror comedies and other genre hybrids are welcome.

“We’ve admired Stage 32’s mission to help creatives from all over the world gain the knowledge, access and support necessary to succeed in this competitive industry,” National Lampoon co-CEOs Raj Singh and Kevin Frakes said. “Additionally, Stage 32’s talent pool is undeniably the deepest anywhere online. We’re thrilled to join forces with them to honor our mission in finding and cultivating the next great comedic voices.”

Said Stage 32 CEO Richard Botto: “National Lampoon is an iconic brand and I have a romantic attachment to so many of their films. To be working directly with Raj and Kevin to discover new talent to push forward their vision of the new National Lampoon is not only an honor and a privilege, but furthers the Stage 32 initiative of presenting all creatives with the tools and opportunities to be discovered.”

The final deadline is July 17. More info here.