Tim Pastore is stepping down as President of Original Programming and Production, National Geographic Channel, after four years. His last day will be Friday, June 1. National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe just announced Pastore’s pending departure in an internal memo.

Nat Geo veteran Geoff Daniels, EVP and general manager of Nat Geo WILD, will step into Pastore’s role, overseeing unscripted content for both National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild, until a permanent replacement is named.

Veteran producer Pastore moved to National Geographic Channel in summer 2014, less than a year after joining National Geographic Studios, the production arm of the National Geographic Society. He was the first top programming executive hire for then-newly promoted to CEO Monroe. it was followed by the 2015 appointment of Carolyn Bernstein as head of scripted. She will continue in that capacity, continuing to report to Monroe.

“It goes without saying that Tim was an instrumental part of our transformation, and I will be forever grateful to Tim and his team for dedicating themselves to our new programming vision,” Monroe said, adding a reference to the pending Disney acquisition of key 21st Century Fox assets, including Nat Geo, which may be challenged by a rival bid from Comcast. “I know change is hard, especially at a time when we face uncertainty as a company, but rest assured that Geoff and I both have a clear vision for what we need to do and we are excited, as we enter a new fiscal year, to continue along our transformational path.”

In his own note to staff, Pastore said that he’s decided to exit the company to “pursue new opportunities” and listed some highlights from his Nat Geo tenure, series Life Below Zero, Mars and One Strange Rock, as well as launching a documentary film banner and landing two films on the Oscar shortlist within the first year.

Here are both notes in full:.