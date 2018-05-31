Mr. Neighbor’s House, the Mr. Rogers-crossed-with-David Lynch late night comedy special created by Brian Huskey, Jason Mantzoukas and Jesse Falcon is coming back for a second special on Adult Swim, June 24th at midnight.

The first special in 2016 was selected as one of the best shows by the New York Times. Huskey stars as Mr. Neighbor a Mr. Rogers type, the host of a kiddie show as he celebrates his “31st annual fifth birthday party”, however, a meltdown ensues as we see he has a clear case of mommy issues.

In Mr. Neighbor’s House 2, Mr. Neighbor learns the importance of telling the truth. But only when he tells the whole truth can he open the Secret Door and save Neighborton. During this time he faces his personal demons, struggles to keep a grip on reality and tries to uncover a hidden truth. Huskey, Mantzoukas, and Falcon are also EPs with Rob Corddry. Mary Holland, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jerry Minor also star.

Huskey recently starred in Fox’s New Girl and stars as Victor Schmemmerhorn-Fish V on Comedy Central’s period send-up series Another Period.