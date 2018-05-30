Media Artists Group has hired former manager, Ellen Drantch-Billet as SVP of Adult Theatrical. As an agent, her client list now includes Drew Seeley, Raymond Cruz, Eva La Rue, Philip Keene, Michael Paul Chan, Robert Gossett, Geoffrey Blake, Joe Sabatino and Sam Hennings, among others. Drantch-Billet been in management for the past 19 years and previously had her own company, EDB Management in addition to having worked at James/Levy/Jacobson.

UTA has signed Harlem-based MC and rapper Dave East for representation in all areas. East is best known for his 2014 mixtape “Black Rose”. His 2012 album Gemini caught the attention of Nas, who signed him to his label, Mass Appeal Records. Recently, East joined the major label Def Jam. His tracks “Paranoia: A True Story” and “Paranoia 2” debuted at number one on iTunes and his record “Wrote My Way Out” with Lin Manuel Miranda and Nas went Gold last month. His latest collaboration titled, “NYCHA,” also features Nas and is part of the soundtrack for the new Netflix documentary, Rapture.