Lionsgate has moved the next in the Tyler Perry franchise, A Madea Family Funeral out of 2018 and into next year. The film will now open on March 1, 2019 in wide release coming out of the fall 2018 where it was unset. Family Funeral is the eighth film in the franchise that started in 2006.

In releasing the film on March 1, the title is on the same date that Lionsgate has the Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland starring Chaos Walking from director Doug Liman in wide release, so something’s gotta eventually give. In other words, Lionsgate vs. Lionsgate and one of their two eyes will likely blink (we expect Walking to move).

The film will also be on the same date as How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World from Universal and The Kid Who Would Be King from 20th Century Fox.

This comes also after Lionsgate announced two other release dates with Five Feet Apart opening on March 22, 2019 in wide release from the company and CBS Films and the release of Ya Veremos on August 31 of this year from Pantelion Films.

Five Feet Apart, directed by Justin Baldoni, is a romantic drama that stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse about a couple who fall in love but can’t get within five feet of each other without risking their lives.

Ya Veremos, directed by Pitipol Ybarra (Pulling Strings), is a Spanish-language comedic drama from Mexico that stars Mauricio Ochmann, Fernanda Castillo, Erik Hayser and Emiliano Aramayo. The film tells the story of a preteen who is dealing with the recent separation of his parents when a medical condition changes relationships.