As Deadline exclusively revealed in April would happen, Lionsgate Entertainment has bulked up its asset base of content generating and client representation by completing a majority stake purchase for top management/production company 3 Arts Entertainment. We reported last month that the deal was in the works, and that Lionsgate is in talks to buy 50% of 3 Arts with an option to acquire the remaining 50% in five years. The numbers we heard pegged 3 Arts’ valuation at $300 million at the least, with some sources indicating it could be closer to $350 million.

The management/production company’s leadership would be staying put after the transaction. That includes 3 Arts partners Erwin Stoff, Michael Rotenberg, Howard Klein, David Miner, Dave Becky, Nick Frenkel and Molly Madden.

Lionsgate and 3 Arts had no comment at the time.

Lionsgate had indicated that it was on the market for acquisitions, and had been looking at several management/production companies over the past several months as a way of getting closer to talent.

Here is the official release today from Lionsgate: