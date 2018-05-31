In their 8th collaboration, LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have picked up the U.S. distribution rights to the Judy Garland biopic, Judy, starring Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger. Rupert Goold directed the film, which recently wrapped shooting and is slated for completion and delivery in 2019.

Written by Tom Edge, based on Peter Quilter’s stage play End of the Rainbow, the pic is set in the winter of 1968 as showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform in a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown.

As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”

Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley, and Michael Gambon co-star.

David Livingstone of Calamity Films Production produced the film with exec producers Cameron McCracken for Pathé, Rose Garnett for BBC Films, and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious Media.

In the negotiation with Pathé, LD Entertainment was represented by Mickey Liddell; Roadside Attractions by Howard Cohen; and Pathe by McCracken.