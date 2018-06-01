The upcoming revival of the Tim Allen-starring comedy series Last Man Standing on Fox continues to reassemble the team of the original series with a group of executive producers who all had long tenures on the show during its initial run on ABC.

Kevin Abbott, who served as an executive producer on the original series for most of its six seasons on ABC, with stints as showrunner in Season 1 and the second half of Season 6, is back as executive producer/showrunner for Season 7. He will be joined by three other veteran Last Man Standing writer/executive producers: Matt Berry — who also served as showrunner on the original — Kevin Hench and Ed Yeager.

20th Century Fox TV

Abbott, Berry, Hench and Yeager will executive produce alongside returning Last Man Standing exec producers Allen, Becky Clements, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy and Allen’s managers Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.

The bulk of the show’s core cast is back, including Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson. Co-star Hector Elizondo also has a deal in place to come back. His casting is currently in second position to his NBC comedy pilot Guess Who Died, which was not picked up at the network but is still being shopped.

Last Man Standing, from 20th Century Fox TV, is slated to return to its longtime Friday 8 PM slot next fall.