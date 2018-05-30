Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim will be flexing their comedy muscles in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. Production is currently underway in Vancouver with Nahnatchka Khan directing from a script by Wong, Park, and Michael Golamco.

Rounding out the cast are Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni (Deadpool 2), Charlyne Yi (Paper Heart), James Saito, Lyrics Born, and Susan Park (Vice Principals).

The film follows childhood sweethearts who have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Sasha, now a celebrity chef opening a restaurant in San Francisco, runs into Marcus, a happily struggling musician still living at home working for his dad.

Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman of Good Universe are producing with Wong and Park. Brendan Ferguson will serve as executive producer on the project, which Netflix will debut in 2019.

Reeves is prepping the third installment in the John Wick franchise, while Kim is set to appear in Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot.

Reeves is repped by WME and UTA reps Kim.