EXCLUSIVE: North of Two has acquired distribution rights Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish’s feature Nona which has been making the festival rounds. The film, which puts a face to Central America’s sex trafficking industry, was produced under the couple’s Make Pictures Productions. It will be released theatrically this fall.

Nona tells the story of a girl from Honduras who meets a charming boy, Hecho who promises to get her safely to America to reunite with her mother. Instead, Nona faces a perilous journey when he doesn’t deliver on that promise. Nona — short for No Name — will deliver a message to change the way the world is dealing with sex trafficking.

“All of our “North of Two” filmmakers define the spirit, determination and grit that living North of Two means,” said CEO Mark Cartier. “Both Kate and Michael have created something beautiful with NONA that goes beyond the typical film experience. It embodies everything “North of Two” is about and we are excited about this new partnership.”

Michael Polish, Kate Bosworth attend the 20th Annual From Slavery to Freedom Gala Shotwell/REX/Shutterstock

“Michael and I are devoted to Nona, and we feel the subject matter is more crucial than ever. After reviewing numerous offers, it became clear that there was no better choice than North of Two. Their experience, passion, and renegade spirit mirrors how we made the movie. We have met our match,” said Bosworth.

Further solidifying this partnership, North of Two supports female filmmakers and diversity, helping to bring stories to life on more than one level. The company recently financed the completion Adolescence directed by Ashley Avis (who is the writer/director for the Black Beauty remake).

North of Two also recently partnered with writer, director, producer Angela Shelton, and completed the financing of Heart Baby, in prep for theatrical release and international sales. Before the ink was dry on her first feature, North of Two produced, financed and are now distributing her second feature, The Eagle and the Albatross. North of Two has already signed on for her next two features and a TV series.

Bosworth will next be seen in MGM’s post-apocalyptic drama The Domestics June 28, 2018. She most recently starred in National Geographic series The Long Road Home and seasons 1 and 2 of Sony/Crackle’s The Art of More opposite Dennis Quaid. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Morris Yorn Barnes & Levine.

Polish’s recent credits include the Jack Kerouac adaptation of Big Sur and 90 Minutes in Heaven, both starring Bosworth. He is repped by Management Production Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes & Levine.