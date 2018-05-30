Advance tickets for Universal’s June 22 release Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom went on sale today and at the same time Fandango and its parent company Comcast are launching a new voice integration on Xfinity cable systems that allows consumers to purchase tickets right off their TV set.

Starting today with Fallen Kingdom, Xfinity X1 customers can say “Get tickets” into their X1 voice remote while watching the movie trailer to search more than 30,000 theatrical screens in the U.S., marking the first time this capability is available on a set top box. There are plans to extend this feature to additional releases throughout the year. Those X1 subscribers who watch the Fallen Kingdom trailer on their Xfinity on Demand will receive an on-screen notification prompting them to say “Get tickets” into their voice remote (or press the info button on the remote) to initiate the online ticket-buying process. From there, they’ll be able to review a list of showtimes at nearby theaters. There’s also a mobile component where by customers can opt to send the local showtimes or complete the purchase on their phones with Fandango’s app.

“Fandango is the perfect partner to help us give customers a fun, easy way to go right from watching TV at home to enjoying the newest releases in the movie theater,” said Nancy Spears, Vice President, Strategy and Execution, Comcast Cable in a statement. “Xfinity X1 enables us to continually explore one-of-a-kind experiences that complement the TV viewing experience, allowing viewers to interact with content where and when it is convenient for them. We’re launching this experience starting with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in conjunction with the film’s trailer and look forward to further enhancing additional movie titles with this functionality throughout the year.”

“At Fandango, we are always looking for innovative ways to super serve movie fans, when they are engaging with movie content so that they can easily act on their interest and purchase a ticket to the theater on the platforms and devices they use,” said Mark Young, SVP, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Fandango. “We’re thrilled to team up with Xfinity to offer millions of X1 customers across the country a convenient new way to use their TV set and voice-activated remote to buy movie tickets right from their living rooms.”