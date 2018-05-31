UPDATED with tweet from Roseanne Barr: Roseanne patriarch John Goodman has broken his silence in regards to the recent controversy surrounding his co-star Roseanne Barr and the cancellation of the show by ABC.

When approached by ET News about the cancellation in the wake of Barr’s recent tweetstorm, Goodman said that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.” As far as his well-being is concerned he says “Everything’s fine.”

In addition to being canceled and pulled from Viacom Networks and Hulu, ABC announced that they have suspended its planned For Your Consideration campaign for the revival of the sitcom. This didn’t bother Goodman at all.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

He also added that he has stayed away from the tweets, news, and developing controversy surrounding Barr. As far as a rumored spin-off with his character Dan Conner, don’t hold your breath. “You’ve heard more than I have,” he tells the ET reporter.

Earlier tonight, Barr tweeted “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I’m so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network.”

Neither Goodman or Laurie Metcalf had commented on her Valerie Jarrett tweets or the show’s cancellation when she posted this.