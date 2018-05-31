Samuel Goldwyn Films has taken U.S. and Latin American rights to Jack C. Newell’s teen drama Hope Springs Eternal for a day and date release of Aug. 10.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg, Director of Acquisitions & Theatrical sales at Samuel Goldwyn Films, and Jack Campbell, President of Octane Entertainment, on behalf of the filmmakers.

One of the debut title for production company Glyden Entertainment, pic follows Hope Gracin who is known as “the girl dying of cancer” and she’s fully embraced this identity which has made her popular among friends in school. But then her tests show that she is cured, and she decides to hide the truth from those around her. But as what happens with most secrets, the truth comes out.

Pic stars Mia Rose Frampton (Bridesmaids), Pej Vahdat (Bones), Beth Lacke (Frequency), Stony Blyden (Hunter Street), Juliette Angelo (NCIS), Beau Brooks, Lauren Giraldo (FML), and all of the Cimorelli sisters. Stephnie Mickus wrote the screenplay with Andrew Eriksen Nold, Lauren Hannum, Jeff McHugh, Levi Smock, and Alex Levine producing. Eric D. Nold and Christina M. Nold serve as EPs.