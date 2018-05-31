Holland Taylor’s Tony-nominated performance as Texas governor Ann Richards in 2013’s Ann will get a wider viewing next month with its exclusive debut on the Broadway streaming platform BroadwayHD.

The one-woman play, written and performed by Taylor and directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein, was taped from a performance in Richards’ home state and will begin streaming on BroadwayHD June 14.

The streaming debut will be celebrated by an invitation-only event at New York’s Lincoln Center, hosted by Taylor and Cecile Richards, Ann Richards’ daughter and former CEO of Planned Parenthood.

Ann debuted in 2010 at Galveston’s Grand 1894 Opera House before moving to a run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and then Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on Broadway in 2013.