Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther trailer titled “Crown” won the marquee Best In Show category at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Related
Golden Trailer Award Nominations: 'The Shape Of Water', 'Hitman's Bodyguard' Top List

The blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe title starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler won a leading four awards on the night, adding honors for Best Action trailer for “Crown,” which was made by Create. The movie also won for Best Action TV Spot and Best Music TV Spot. Netflix, 20th Century Fox (with Fox Searchlight and FX) and Warner Bros (with HBO and New Line) tied for the most wins overall among studios with 13 each.

On the TV side, Netflix’s Stranger Things: Season 2 and HBO’s Westworld Season 2 tied for top honors with three wins apiece. Call of Duty: WWII topped the video game categories with three wins. Among trailer vendors, Trailer Park led with nine trophies.

This year’s Golden Fleece award, given to the best trailer for a film where the marketing was considered better than the movie, went to Warner Bros’ shark movie The Meg. It hits theaters August 10.

Oscar Best Picture winner The Shape of Water from Fox Searchlight and Lionsgate’s Hitman’s Bodyguard had the most individual nominations (eight) coming in. Black Panther had seven.

Here’s the full list of winners:

SHOW CATEGORIES

Best of Show

Black Panther – “Crown”
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios
Create

Best Action

Black Panther – “Crown”
Walt Disney Studios
Create

Best Animation / Family

Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight
Giaronomo Productions

Best Comedy

Lady Bird
A24 Films
Giaronomo Productions

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

The Shape of Water – “Escape”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – “Expelliarmus”
Warner Bros.
Jax

Best Horror

A Quiet Place – “Hunt”
Paramount
AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

I, Tonya – “Haters”
Neon
Zealot

Best Music

Baby Driver – “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

The Incredibles 2 – “Illegal”
Disney
Trailer Park

Best Teaser

Deadpool 2 – “Cable Red”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Unsane – “Believe”
Bleecker Street
Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: WWII – “Reveal Trailer”
Activision
gnet

Golden Fleece

The Meg – “Carnage”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park

Most Original Trailer

Deadpool 2 – “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN/Big Picture

NONSHOW CATEGORIES

Best Independent Trailer
(for film budget shot under $1 million)

The Endless – “Cult”
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Baby Driver – “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park

Best Original Score

Good Time – “Feelin it”
A24
GrandSon

Best Romance

Call Me By Your Name – “Theatrical Trailer”
Sony Pictures Classics
The Grossmyth Company

Best Sound Editing

Mother! – “Puzzle”
Paramount Pictures
Buddha Jones

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

Mudbound
Netflix
Mark Woollen & Associates

Trashiest Trailer

The Little Hours – “Red Band Trailer”
Gunpowder & Sky
Jump Cut Creative

Best Foreign Action Trailer

The Outsider – “Never Go Back”
Netflix
Jax

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Bilal – “Unite”
Vertical
Zealot

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

The Square
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Devil’s Freedom – “Junky Skull”
ANIMAL DE LUZ
ART KIngdom

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

A Fantastic Woman
Curzon Artificial Eye
Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

The Secret Of Marrowbone
eOne
SILK FACTORY

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

BPM
The Orchard
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Youth – “Youth”
ZHEJIANG DONGYANG MAYLA MEDIA CO. LTD.
Nurostar

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

Breathe
Bleecker Street
Zealot UK

Best Foreign Teaser

Yardie
Studiocanal
Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Double Lover – “Lust”
Cohen Media Group
AV Squad

Most Original Foreign Trailer

The Square
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Panther – “Entourage” :60
Walt Disney Pictures
AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Wonder – “You Are A Wonder”
Lionsgate
Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ocean’s 8 – “7 People Cutdown”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

I Am Not Your Negro PBS Independent Lens
ITVS
ITVS

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – “Pointy”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Motive

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ready Player One – “Fantasy”
Warner Bros.
Buddha Jones

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Square – “Museum”
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Spy Who Dumped Me – “TSR Bond”
Lionsgate
Seismic Productions

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Quiet Place – “Survive”
Paramount Pictures
Project X/AV

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Lady Bird – “Playgirl”
A24
GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Panther – “Women of Wakanda”
Walt Disney Studios / Marvel
Tiny Hero

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread – “Taste”
Focus Features
Buddha Jones

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread – “Dream”
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde – “Begin”
Universal
Wild Card

Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Solo: A Star Wars Story – “So Low Super Bowl”
Disney
Disney In-house

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Dunkirk – “TV60 – Never Surrender”
Warner Bros.
Ignition

Best Video Game TV Spot

Call of Duty: WWII – “Story Trailer”
Activision
gnet

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde – “Modern Woman”
Universal
Wild Card

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – “Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick”
Screen Gems
Viacom Velocity

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

I, Tonya – “Mirror”
Neon
Zealot

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Narcos: S3 – “Cocaine, Inc.”
Netflix
TRANSIT

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Bojack Horseman S4 – “Missing”
Netflix
Aspect

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

GLOW – “Become”
Netflix
Buddha Jones

Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

National Geographic – “One Strange Rock”
Agency: 2C Creative
2C Creative

Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld Season 2 – “Locked Inside”
HBO
Jax

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 – “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park

Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Dark – “Machine”
Netflix
Buddha Jones

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Lady Dynamite – “Fancy Guest”
Netflix
GrandSon

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Rellik – “What You Deserve”
Cinemax
Buddha Jones

Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 – “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park

Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld Season 2 – “Locked Inside”
HBO
Jax

Best Promo for a OTO or Special

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre – “Deadliest”
A&E
The Shop

Best Promo for a TV Network

HBO “Game of Thrones” Image
HBO
Trailer Park

Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 – “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park

Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Comrade Detective – “Comrades”
Amazon Studios
TRANSIT

Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Vandal – “Conspiracy”
Netflix
Zealot

Best Action Poster

Wonder Woman – “One Sheet”
Warner Bros.
BOND

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

Peter Rabbit – “One Sheet”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
WORKS ADV

Best Billboard

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – “Billboard”
Sony
BOND

Best Comedy Poster

Super Troopers 2 – “Payoff Poster 2”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Midnight Oil

Best Documentary Poster

Studio 54
AE Films
Concept Arts

Best Drama Poster

Realive
Syfy Films
The Refinery

Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster

The Shape of Water – “Embrace Poster”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative

Best Foreign Poster

Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer – “Silence Speaks Volumes”
The Dream Factory
The Dream Factory

Best Horror Poster

Winchester
CBS Films
Cold Open

Best Independent Poster

Okja – “One Sheet”
Netflix
BOND

Best International Poster

Wonder Woman – “Walking”
Warner Bros.
WORKS ADV

Best Motion Poster

Isle Of Dogs – “Sneezing Motion Poster”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
BLT Communications, LLC

Best Summer Blockbuster Poster

Skyscraper – “One Sheet”
Universal Pictures
Concept Arts

Best Teaser Poster

Ocean’s 8 – “Teaser”
Warner Bros.
WORKS ADV

Best Thriller Poster

Flatliners – “One Sheet”
Sony
Concept Arts

Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)

Love, Simon – “Love Letter Wildposts”
20th Century Fox
WORKS ADV

Best Video Game Poster

Civilization VI
2K Games, Inc.
Ignition

Most Original Poster

The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – “Reflections”
PBS
PBS

Best Drama / Action TV Series Poster

Ozark
Netflix
The Refinery

Best Comedy Poster for a TV Show / TV Series

Baskets S3 – “One Sheet”
FX Networks
Ignition

Best Documentary / Reality Poster for a TV Show or TV Series

Adam Ruins Everything – “Adam Ruins the Rest Room”
truTV
TruTV

Best Horror / Thriller TV Series Poster

American Horror Story: Cult – “One Sheet”
FX
BOND

Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand

A Quiet Theater – “A Quiet Theater”
Paramount Pictures
M3 Creative

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Coco – “Choose Your Own Adventure”
Walt Disney Motion Pictures
The M Factor

Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series / Streaming Series)

The Long Road Home – “Digital Campaign”
National Geographic
InSync PLUS

Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game

Call Of Duty: WWII – “Brotherhood”
Activision
Aspect

Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand / Product

Oculus “Step into Rift” Brand A瑮敨୭13ⵅ
Oculus
space.camp

Best Viral Campaign

The Disaster Artist – “The Tommy Award”
A24
GrandSon

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Super Troopers 2 – “Cologne Commercial”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox Searchlight Marketing

Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series

Westworld S2 Digital – “Out There”
HBO
Aspect

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a Feature Film

Game Night – “Opening Title Sequence”
New Line Cinema
Aspect

Best Radio / Audio Spot

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – “Sam vs Ryan Radio Review”
Lionsgate
Seismic Productions

Best Trailer for Book or Novel

The Butchering Art Book Trailer
Light Arcade
Light Arcade

Best Film Festival Trailer

BFI Bergman Season
BFI
The Picture Production Company

Best Film Festival Poster

Battle of the Sexes – “Telluride Poster”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox Searchlight Marketing