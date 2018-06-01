Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther trailer titled “Crown” won the marquee Best In Show category at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe title starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler won a leading four awards on the night, adding honors for Best Action trailer for “Crown,” which was made by Create. The movie also won for Best Action TV Spot and Best Music TV Spot. Netflix, 20th Century Fox (with Fox Searchlight and FX) and Warner Bros (with HBO and New Line) tied for the most wins overall among studios with 13 each.

On the TV side, Netflix’s Stranger Things: Season 2 and HBO’s Westworld Season 2 tied for top honors with three wins apiece. Call of Duty: WWII topped the video game categories with three wins. Among trailer vendors, Trailer Park led with nine trophies.

This year’s Golden Fleece award, given to the best trailer for a film where the marketing was considered better than the movie, went to Warner Bros’ shark movie The Meg. It hits theaters August 10.

Oscar Best Picture winner The Shape of Water from Fox Searchlight and Lionsgate’s Hitman’s Bodyguard had the most individual nominations (eight) coming in. Black Panther had seven.

Here’s the full list of winners:

SHOW CATEGORIES

Best of Show

Black Panther – “Crown”

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Action

Black Panther – “Crown”

Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Animation / Family

Isle Of Dogs

Fox Searchlight

Giaronomo Productions

Best Comedy

Lady Bird

A24 Films

Giaronomo Productions

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Focus Features

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

The Shape of Water – “Escape”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – “Expelliarmus”

Warner Bros.

Jax

Best Horror

A Quiet Place – “Hunt”

Paramount

AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

I, Tonya – “Haters”

Neon

Zealot

Best Music

Baby Driver – “Tekillyah”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Park

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

The Incredibles 2 – “Illegal”

Disney

Trailer Park

Best Teaser

Deadpool 2 – “Cable Red”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Unsane – “Believe”

Bleecker Street

Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: WWII – “Reveal Trailer”

Activision

gnet

Golden Fleece

The Meg – “Carnage”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park

Most Original Trailer

Deadpool 2 – “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN/Big Picture

NONSHOW CATEGORIES

Best Independent Trailer

(for film budget shot under $1 million)

The Endless – “Cult”

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Baby Driver – “Tekillyah”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Park

Best Original Score

Good Time – “Feelin it”

A24

GrandSon

Best Romance

Call Me By Your Name – “Theatrical Trailer”

Sony Pictures Classics

The Grossmyth Company

Best Sound Editing

Mother! – “Puzzle”

Paramount Pictures

Buddha Jones

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

Mudbound

Netflix

Mark Woollen & Associates

Trashiest Trailer

The Little Hours – “Red Band Trailer”

Gunpowder & Sky

Jump Cut Creative

Best Foreign Action Trailer

The Outsider – “Never Go Back”

Netflix

Jax

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Bilal – “Unite”

Vertical

Zealot

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

The Square

Magnolia Pictures

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Devil’s Freedom – “Junky Skull”

ANIMAL DE LUZ

ART KIngdom

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

A Fantastic Woman

Curzon Artificial Eye

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

The Secret Of Marrowbone

eOne

SILK FACTORY

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

BPM

The Orchard

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Youth – “Youth”

ZHEJIANG DONGYANG MAYLA MEDIA CO. LTD.

Nurostar

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

Breathe

Bleecker Street

Zealot UK

Best Foreign Teaser

Yardie

Studiocanal

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Double Lover – “Lust”

Cohen Media Group

AV Squad

Most Original Foreign Trailer

The Square

Magnolia Pictures

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Panther – “Entourage” :60

Walt Disney Pictures

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Wonder – “You Are A Wonder”

Lionsgate

Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ocean’s 8 – “7 People Cutdown”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

I Am Not Your Negro PBS Independent Lens

ITVS

ITVS

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – “Pointy”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Motive

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ready Player One – “Fantasy”

Warner Bros.

Buddha Jones

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Square – “Museum”

Magnolia Pictures

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Spy Who Dumped Me – “TSR Bond”

Lionsgate

Seismic Productions

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Quiet Place – “Survive”

Paramount Pictures

Project X/AV

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Lady Bird – “Playgirl”

A24

GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Panther – “Women of Wakanda”

Walt Disney Studios / Marvel

Tiny Hero

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread – “Taste”

Focus Features

Buddha Jones

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread – “Dream”

Focus Features

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde – “Begin”

Universal

Wild Card

Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Solo: A Star Wars Story – “So Low Super Bowl”

Disney

Disney In-house

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Dunkirk – “TV60 – Never Surrender”

Warner Bros.

Ignition

Best Video Game TV Spot

Call of Duty: WWII – “Story Trailer”

Activision

gnet

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde – “Modern Woman”

Universal

Wild Card

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – “Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick”

Screen Gems

Viacom Velocity

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

I, Tonya – “Mirror”

Neon

Zealot

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Narcos: S3 – “Cocaine, Inc.”

Netflix

TRANSIT

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Bojack Horseman S4 – “Missing”

Netflix

Aspect

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

GLOW – “Become”

Netflix

Buddha Jones

Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

National Geographic – “One Strange Rock”

Agency: 2C Creative

2C Creative

Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld Season 2 – “Locked Inside”

HBO

Jax

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 – “Darkness”

Netflix

Trailer Park

Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Dark – “Machine”

Netflix

Buddha Jones

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Lady Dynamite – “Fancy Guest”

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Rellik – “What You Deserve”

Cinemax

Buddha Jones

Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 – “Darkness”

Netflix

Trailer Park

Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld Season 2 – “Locked Inside”

HBO

Jax

Best Promo for a OTO or Special

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre – “Deadliest”

A&E

The Shop

Best Promo for a TV Network

HBO “Game of Thrones” Image

HBO

Trailer Park

Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 – “Darkness”

Netflix

Trailer Park

Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Comrade Detective – “Comrades”

Amazon Studios

TRANSIT

Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Vandal – “Conspiracy”

Netflix

Zealot

Best Action Poster

Wonder Woman – “One Sheet”

Warner Bros.

BOND

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

Peter Rabbit – “One Sheet”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

WORKS ADV

Best Billboard

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – “Billboard”

Sony

BOND

Best Comedy Poster

Super Troopers 2 – “Payoff Poster 2”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Midnight Oil

Best Documentary Poster

Studio 54

AE Films

Concept Arts

Best Drama Poster

Realive

Syfy Films

The Refinery

Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster

The Shape of Water – “Embrace Poster”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative

Best Foreign Poster

Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer – “Silence Speaks Volumes”

The Dream Factory

The Dream Factory

Best Horror Poster

Winchester

CBS Films

Cold Open

Best Independent Poster

Okja – “One Sheet”

Netflix

BOND

Best International Poster

Wonder Woman – “Walking”

Warner Bros.

WORKS ADV

Best Motion Poster

Isle Of Dogs – “Sneezing Motion Poster”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

BLT Communications, LLC

Best Summer Blockbuster Poster

Skyscraper – “One Sheet”

Universal Pictures

Concept Arts

Best Teaser Poster

Ocean’s 8 – “Teaser”

Warner Bros.

WORKS ADV

Best Thriller Poster

Flatliners – “One Sheet”

Sony

Concept Arts

Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)

Love, Simon – “Love Letter Wildposts”

20th Century Fox

WORKS ADV

Best Video Game Poster

Civilization VI

2K Games, Inc.

Ignition

Most Original Poster

The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – “Reflections”

PBS

PBS

Best Drama / Action TV Series Poster

Ozark

Netflix

The Refinery

Best Comedy Poster for a TV Show / TV Series

Baskets S3 – “One Sheet”

FX Networks

Ignition

Best Documentary / Reality Poster for a TV Show or TV Series

Adam Ruins Everything – “Adam Ruins the Rest Room”

truTV

TruTV

Best Horror / Thriller TV Series Poster

American Horror Story: Cult – “One Sheet”

FX

BOND

Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand

A Quiet Theater – “A Quiet Theater”

Paramount Pictures

M3 Creative

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Coco – “Choose Your Own Adventure”

Walt Disney Motion Pictures

The M Factor

Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series / Streaming Series)

The Long Road Home – “Digital Campaign”

National Geographic

InSync PLUS

Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game

Call Of Duty: WWII – “Brotherhood”

Activision

Aspect

Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand / Product

Oculus “Step into Rift” Brand A瑮敨୭13ⵅ

Oculus

space.camp

Best Viral Campaign

The Disaster Artist – “The Tommy Award”

A24

GrandSon

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Super Troopers 2 – “Cologne Commercial”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox Searchlight Marketing

Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series

Westworld S2 Digital – “Out There”

HBO

Aspect

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a Feature Film

Game Night – “Opening Title Sequence”

New Line Cinema

Aspect

Best Radio / Audio Spot

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – “Sam vs Ryan Radio Review”

Lionsgate

Seismic Productions

Best Trailer for Book or Novel

The Butchering Art Book Trailer

Light Arcade

Light Arcade

Best Film Festival Trailer

BFI Bergman Season

BFI

The Picture Production Company

Best Film Festival Poster

Battle of the Sexes – “Telluride Poster”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox Searchlight Marketing