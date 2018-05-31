Major Crimes alum Raymond Cruz has booked a recurring role opposite Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano in the second season of Epix’s Get Shorty. The dark comedy from MGM Television is based in part on the 1990 Elmore Leonard bestseller and created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment). In Season 2, Miles struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when the washed-up producer (Romano) with whom he partnered in Season 1 agrees to wear a federal wire. Cruz will play Swayze, the brutal and murderous leader of a Latino prison gang who styles himself after Patrick Swayze, with long, flowing locks of hair and 80s-inspired dance moves. Cruz recently wrapped the sixth and final season of TNT’s Major Crimes. He also has recurred on Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, among other credits. Cruz is repped by Media Artists Group. Season 2 premieres Sunday, August 12 at 9 PM.

Susanne Wuest (Goodnight Mommy) is set for a role on the upcoming second season of Amazon’s horror anthology series Lore. Wuest will appear in the episode titled “Hinterkaifeck” about a true unsolved murder which took place at a remote farmstead in Hinterkaifeck, Germany in 1922. She’ll play Victoria Gruber, Andreas’s daughter. She has a tense relationship with father and also served time for committing incest with him. Wuest’s credits include features Goodnight Mommy and Iceman. She’s repped by Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, APA and Troika (UK).