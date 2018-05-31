FX Networks has handed a pilot order to a half-hour comedy based on the life of rapper and comedian Lil Dicky (aka Dave Burd), with Burd attached to star. The project comes from The League creator Jeff Schaffer, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun and FX Productions.

Based on a story co-written by Burd and co-creator Schaffer (The League, Curb Your Enthusiasm), the project centers on a suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince the world.

In addition to starring, Burd wrote the teleplay for the untitled pilot and will serve as executive producer for music. The pilot will be directed by Greg Mottola (Adventureland, Superbad), who executive produces with Burd, Schaffer, Hart and his Hartbeat Productions (TKO: Total Knock Out, Real Husbands of Hollywood), Mottola, Marty Bowen (Mr. Mercedes, Rosewood), Braun, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson. FX Productions is the studio.

Rapper, actor and underwear model Lil Dicky drew critical acclaim and commercial success with his album Professional Rapper, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Comedy, Rap and Independent Charts, and featured the 2x platinum single “Save Dat Money.” His latest single, “FreakyFriday,” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been on the charts since its release nine weeks ago, as the song has surpassed more than 500 million global streams in just under two months.