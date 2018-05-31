Roseanne Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett may not have been the best move for the actress/comedian, but for the rest of the comedy world, it is fuel for funny — specifically her tweet blaming Ambien for her racist behavior. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is ahead of the game with a spoof that skewers Barr’s comment about the sleep drug.

Using the template for everyday drug commercials, the Ambien spoof says that says the drug will help you sleep and possibly make you more racist. “Look, you were probably already racist, but maybe Ambien made it worse?” asks the narrator.

The commercial (watch above) continues to drag Roseanne’s claims saying, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy machinery, or visit a Starbucks” and continues to say don’t take Ambien if you have ever said, “When will there be a white history month?”

According to this commercial, side effects from Ambien include “clutching your purse as a person of color walks by”, “threatening to call ICE” and “actually calling ICE” and finally, “working for ICE.”

The commercial comes after Sanofi, the maker of Ambien responded to Barr’s claims saying, “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Well played by everyone involved.