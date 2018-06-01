The official Facebook page for HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ shopping complex, Magnolia Market, is warning fans that an unidentified design and construction company is claiming a phony affiliation with the popular TV duo.

“We’ve been made aware of an ongoing Fixer Upper Internet scam involving a design and construction company claiming to be affiliated with Chip and Joanna,” the post said. “If you receive a message on Facebook or via email from someone either claiming to be or claiming to work for Chip and Joanna, we encourage you to simply not engage.’

The Magnolia Market page concluded, “As always, any information about new partnerships, projects, and even personal news will be announced and confirmed on our official channels.”

The TV team is on hiatus and awaiting the birth of their fifth child. They were recently in the news when a columnist attacked their parenting skills in a USA Today article but later apologized in a Fox News update.

The Gaines’s multi-faceted Magnolia Market is a shopping complex in downtown Waco, Texas. It includes an office building, food truck park, garden store, bakery and lawn area where events are held.