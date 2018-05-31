Directed by Kate Novack, the Toronto 2017 doc explores the life and career of fashion journalist André Leon Talley, from his childhood in the segregated South to barrier-breaking work at Women’s Wear Daily, W and Vogue. The film blends archival footage with Talley’s own reflections, and features commentary from fashion-world luminaries including Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford.

The film topped specialty newcomers last weekend on its U.S. bow, drawing an $11k per-screen average in LA and New York.

Fletcher commented, “It’s great to be partnering again with our friends at Magnolia on another stellar documentary. André Leon Talley has a remarkable story to tell which will connect widely with UK audiences, and we look forward to releasing in the autumn.” Torres added that Magnolia were “delighted that this essential fashion documentary found such a great home in the UK with Thunderbird’s team.”

The acquisition adds to a busy slate for indie Thunderbird, who also recently picked up three Cannes competition titles: Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters, acclaimed South Korean drama Burning, and Christophe Honore’s romance, Sorry, Angel. Upcoming releases include The Heiresses, The Kindergarten Teacher and Vita & Virginia. Recent releases include Sweet Country, Toni Erdmann and A Man Called Ove.