Entertainment One has acquired the TV rights to Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s upcoming novel An Anonymous Girl to develop as an hourlong series.

An Anonymous Girl, a psychological thriller from the authors of The Wife Between Us, is set to published January 8, 2019 by St. Martin’s Press. It centers on Jessica Farris who answers the following ad: “Seeking women ages 18–32 to participate in a study on ethics and morality. Generous compensation. Anonymity guaranteed.”

When Jess signs up for the psychology study conducted by the mysterious Dr. Shields, she thinks all she’ll have to do is answer a few questions, collect her money, and leave. But as the questions grow more intense and invasive and the sessions become outings where Jess is told what to wear and how to act, she begins to feel as though Dr. Shields may know what she’s thinking…and what she’s hiding. As Jess’s paranoia grows, it becomes clear that she can no longer trust what in her life is real, and what is one of Dr. Shields’ manipulative experiments. Caught in a web of deceit and jealousy, Jess quickly learns that some obsessions can be deadly.

Hendricks and Pekkanen will executive produce. eOne, which landed the rights to their book at an auction, will control international rights to the potential series.

Hendricks and Pekkanen co-authored the blockbuster psychological thriller The Wife Between Us, which has been on the New York Times bestseller list for nearly three months and is being published in 34 countries. The book has been optioned by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment for feature development.

Prior to becoming a novelist, Hendricks spent two decades as an editor at Simon & Schuster, where she edited many bestselling authors – including Pekkanen, who has written eight solo novels. The duo, who craft every line of their novels together despite living in different cities, are currently writing their next psychological thriller for St. Martin’s Press.

eOne has upcoming ABC series The Rookie and recently landed a pilot order at HBO for Run, a romantic comedic thriller from Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones. At the premium cable network, the company also has the upcoming series Sharp Objects starring Amy Adams. eOne also has drama series project Yellowjackets in development at Showtime with Narcos writer-producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

Hendricks and Pekkanen were repped in the deal by Gotham Group on behalf of Victoria Sanders at Victoria Sanders & Associates.