EXCLUSIVE: Bad Robot has set its first episodic television documentary since making a deal earlier this month with Undefeated producer Glen Zipper to generate non-fiction fare. It’s a documentary series on iconic actress Elizabeth Taylor. Bad Robot will do a series sanctioned and in partnership with House of Taylor.

The aim is to make the definitive look at the iconic Elizabeth Taylor as one of the originators of our contemporary concept of celebrity, as a trailblazer for women working in Hollywood, and for the way she used her elevated status to forge frontiers in her activism and charitable work. The film will also examine Taylor’s role in the lives of her family and friends, in addition to her roles onscreen.

Zipper is producing with Sean Stuart, Bill Gerber. Producing from Taylor’s estate are Barbara Berkowitz, Tim Mendelson and Quinn Tivey. CAA reps Bad Robot and Zipper.