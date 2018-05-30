The White House finally took advantage of the teachable moment that was Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet – to tick off all of the Hollywood luminaries who have offended President Donald Trump.

At today’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got asked about Trump’s decision to finally tweet about pal Roseanne’s show-killing tweet, in which she described a black female Obama administration member as an ape.

This morning, Trump tweeted: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

While calling Roseanne’s tweet “inappropriate,” Sanders quickly began to tick off all of Trump’s grievances.

“The President is pointing to the hypocrisy in the media, saying the most horrible things about this president and nobody addresses it,” she began.

“Where was Bob Iger’s apology to White House staff for [ESPN’s] Jemele Hill calling the President, and anyone associated with him, a white supremacist? To Christians around the world, for [The View panelist] Joy Behar calling Christianity a mental illness?”

“Where was the apology for Kathy Griffin going on a profane rant against the President on The View after a photo showed her holding President Trump’s decapitated head? And, where was the apology from Bob Iger for ESPN hiring Keith Olbermann after his numerous expletive-laced tweets attacking the President as a Nazi, even expanding Olbermann’s role after that attack against the President’s family?

“This is the double standard that the President is speaking about,” Sanders insisted.

“No one is defending her comments; they are inappropriate,” Sanders concluded, of Roseanne’s tweet. “But that was the point he was making.”

One reporter wondered if anyone at the White House had been in touch with Iger about Trump’s gripes.

“I’m not aware of any specific or direct conversations,” she acknowledged.