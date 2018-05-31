President Donald Trump clearly has pardons on his mind. After announcing earlier today that he would pardon conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, Trump said he also is considering a pardon for Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence for disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojovich.

Associated Press

Trump made the comments aboard Air Force One en route to a fundraising trip in Texas.

Associated Press

“I think to a certain extent Martha Stewart was harshly and unfairly treated,” Trump told reporters, explaining why she could be pardoned.

He also said he believed Blagojevich was treated “unfairly.”

Blagojevich a Democrat, began serving a 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012 in a Colorado prison. He was found guilty of attempting to trade the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama for money or favors.

Stewart was convicted of multiple felony charges in 2004 and served five months in federal prison on charges related to a 2001 stock sale.

Both, interestingly, have connections to Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice. In a 2006 letter to Stewart, the president blamed her for the poor ratings of NBC’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, a spinoff of Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice.

The next month, he said of Stewart: “She’s a wonderful woman” and tweeting in 2013, “She looks terrific, better than ever, any guy would be lucky to be with her.”

Blagojevich appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in spring 2010. Trump, in his remarks to reporters about a possible commutation, said Blagojevich was on the show “for a short time.”