Donald Trump continued to attack Robert Iger on Twitter this morning, two days after the Disney CEO called Valerie Jarrett to say he was pulling the plug on ABC’s Roseanne revival.

“Iger, where is my call of apology?” Trump tweeted this morning. “You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!”

Lot to unpack there. The day Disney-owned ABC announced it was canceling Roseanne over star Roseanne Barr’s tweet comparing former Obama adviser Jarrett to an ape, Trump was uncharacteristically silent. That night, Jarrett told MSNBC that Iger had called her before the cancellation was announced to inform her of the decision and apologize for the show star’s tweet.

Yesterday, as his morning tweet-trashing of Trey Gowdy and Jeff Sessions got crushed under the morning news cycle coverage of Roseanne‘s cancellation, the Ambien that Barr blamed, and Valerie’s revelation about her Iger phone call, POTUS rose the the occasion. Crafting the searing retort America had been waiting for, in which he made the show pull all about himself, he tweeted:

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

As to Trump’s reference to Brian Ross, last December, Trump fired off a series of tweets to congratulate ABC News for suspending Ross for the error he made in a report about Michael Flynn saying he would testify that Trump ordered him to contact the Russians about foreign policy before Trump was elected. In one tweet, Trump described it as Ross’s “horrendously inaccurate” and dishonest, report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt.”

ABC News did, in fact apologize, within 24 hours, issuing a statement:

“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process. As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.” ABC News said the division “fell far short” of its “core principles” with the report and that “effective immediately Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.”

Trump’s tweet congratulating ABC news for suspending Ross had happened shortly after POTUS took to Twitter to say he fired Flynn for lying to Veep Mike Pence and the FBI, a day after Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials.

This morning’s tweet: