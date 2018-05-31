Canadian broadcaster CTV has become the first international network to open the contents of its LA Screenings’ shopping spree, picking up U.S. series including The Rookie, Magnum P.I., and Grand Hotel.

The broadcaster has picked seven new dramas, two dramedies, one comedy and a talk show from the Hollywood studios ahead of its own Upfronts event on June 7 in Toronto.

It bought Nathan Fillion cop drama The Rookie from Entertainment One, Jay Hernandez’s reboot of private eye thriller Magnum P.I. from NBC Universal International Distribution and Eva Longoria’s Miami-set remake of Spanish soap Grand Hotel from Disney Media Distribution.

Elsewhere, it has acquired Brandon Michael Hall’s God Friended Me from Warner Bros International Television Distribution, where it also scored Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen’s buddy cop drama Whiskey Cavalier and Noah Wyle-fronted race drama The Red Line from Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti.

Also over at NBCU, it secured Jennifer Carpenter’s spy thriller The Enemy Within and heart-warming drama The Village. At Disney, it bagged, Marcia Clark-produced legal drama The Fix and Tim Doyle’s Irish Catholic comedy The Kids Are Alright. On the non-scripted side, it has picked up talkshow The Alec Baldwin Show.

“Mission accomplished,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “CTV has secured the most coveted series from Hollywood, including two of the year’s biggest drama gets, The Rookie and Magnum P.I. Big stars, great stories and best-in-class drama, comedy and reality; we look forward to introducing Canadians to another winning lineup this fall.”