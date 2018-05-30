MacGyver executive producer/co-showrunner Craig O’Neill has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS TV Studios, the studio behind CBS’ action drama series, which was recently renewed for a third season.

CBS

Under the pact, O’Neill will continue as executive producer and co-showrunner on MacGyver alongside series developer Peter M. Lenkov, in addition to developing new series for broadcast, cable and streaming services.

O’Neill has been on MacGyver since the first season, working alongside Lenkov who serves as co-showrunner on all of his CBS series reboots. Heading into its third season, MacGyver has been a sturdy 8 PM anchor for CBS’ drama procedural Friday lineup and a sold international seller for CBS TV Studio.

O’Neill previously served as writer/co-executive producer on CSI: Cyber. He also was a writer on all seven seasons of USA Network’s Burn Notice, rising through the ranks to executive producer. He also did a stint on USA’s White Collar. O’Neill is repped by CAA and attorney Bruce Gellman.