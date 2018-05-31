EXCLUSIVE: CAA just signed Corey Hawkins, who starred in Fox’s 24: Legacy after a breakout turn as Dr Dre in Straight Outta Compton. Hawkins made the move from ICM Partners after starring as civil rights leader Stokley Carmichael in BlacKkKlansman, the Spike Lee-directed film that just won the Grand Prix at Cannes and is set for release in August by Focus Features.

Hawkins next will be seen starring with Annette Bening and Vanessa Redgrave in Christoph Waltz’s directorial debut Georgetown. He also co-starred in Kong: Skull Island and became a popular character on The Walking Dead, until his Heath character went missing and was feared to have become zombie chow. Showrunners have hinted that he might return.

He is a classically trained graduate of Julliard, where he received the prestigious John Houseman Prize for excellence in classical theatre. He was also a 2017 Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Play for Six Degrees of Separation.

Hawkins is also repped by attorneys Michael Auerbach and Karl Austen at Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer.