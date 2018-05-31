In an intriguing move, fledgling blockchain outfit Slate Entertainment Group (SEG) has pre-bought worldwide distribution rights to Macon Blair’s The Shitheads starring Luke Wilson (Old School) and Ron Funches (Trolls), for its upcoming blockchain video on demand platform Binge.

Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill’s Rough House Pictures, Alex Orr (Atlanta), and filmscience will produce alongside Jeremy Saulnier, Blair’s Bonneville Films and XYZ Films with SEG fully financing the darkly comedic road movie which is slated to go into production in 2019.

SEG will also give the film a theatrical run and says it is “committed to supporting the theatrical experience” on “select acquisitions.” To date, this is the highest-profile movie to be backed by a blockchain platform.

Written and to be directed by Blair, The Shitheads, based on a story by Blair and Orr, follows a pair of deeply unqualified bozos who’ve been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab. The film was previously set up with Imperative Entertainment.

XYZ Films, an SEG strategic partner, will oversee production on behalf of SEG and brokered the deal with CAA Media Finance, which also packaged and arranged financing for the film. Blair previously collaborated with filmscience and XYZ on his directorial debut, the Netflix Original I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, which won the 2017 Sundance Grand Jury Prize. He has been developing The Shitheads with Fake Wood Wallpaper Films’ Orr since the two worked together on well-received 2013 feature Blue Ruin.

“I’ve been carrying this movie in my head for years now which probably accounts for my pronounced physical deterioration,” Blair said. “So I am very delighted to have the opportunity to get it out of my brain and into the world with the help of these collaborators I admire so much. It’s dynamite to be working with SEG, who’ve been so supportive and enthused about the movie. I’m grateful to be a part of their new platform, a place I think indie film is really going to flourish.”

“We have a deep respect for Macon’s work. It’s an honor for us to work with such a talented individual and launch The Shitheads on Binge”, said SEG co-founder and CEO Michael Moyal. “Our platform aims to tell great stories and collaborate with unique and talented filmmakers. We’re excited for the journey ahead as we continue to build the Binge library.”

At Cannes this year, SEG acquired worldwide distribution rights to cryptocurrency documentary Beyond Bitcoin. Virtual currency platforms were among the trends of the festival/market. SEG’s operations include Binge and Slatix, a blockchain electronic ticketing app, both of which SEG is aiming to have up and running later this year. The company is led by Canadian finance consultant Moyal and co-founders Marino Kulas and Cody Hackman.

Blair, Wilson, Funches and Rough House Pictures are represented by CAA. Orr is represented by UTA.