Deadline already broke the story months ago that The Rhythm Section was resuming production in June after Blake Lively sustained a hand injury in late January. Sources confirm now that This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown has joined the production which is continuing on in Spain. Brown’s role in the Reed Morano-directed spy pic based on Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels is being kept under wraps. Lively’s protagonist takes on an assassin’s identity so she can wage revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Global Road is financing and Paramount, who has WW rights, is still planning to meet its Feb. 22, 2019 release date.