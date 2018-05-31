NBC News has released a teaser clip of its upcoming interview with Andrea Constand, the victim in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial that resulted in a guilty verdict last month in Pennsylvania.

In her first TV sit-down, Constand describes in detail to NBC’s Kate Snow her experience during the encounter in 2004, saying Cosby “had three blue pills in his hand” and told her it would “help you relax.” She said Cosby told her “Just put ’em down,”…’they’re your friends.”

She said she took the pills, adding, “I took them because I trusted that they would maybe just help me feel a little more relaxed” and because she trusted him.

After being drugged, she told Snow, “My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don’t want this. Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to do– react in any specific way.” Constand adds, “So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

Asked by Snow if Cosby said anything, Constand said, “No. He said nothing that I– that I could recall. I was in and out of consciousness.” Constand adds, “Inside I was so– I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. And I couldn’t do anything.”

The special Dateline episode, “Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks,” will air Friday at 10 PM ET and feature interviews with four other Cosby accusers — Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas and Chelan Lasha — who testified against him in the retrial, along with Constand’s mother Gianna Constand.

You can watch the clip below: