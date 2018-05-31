AMC has its summer premiere dates for Season 4 of Better Call Saul and its new series Lodge 49. The cable net today set a 9 PM August 6 premiere date for its Emmy-nominated Breaking Bad spinoff, to be followed at 10 PM by the launch of its lighthearted “modern fable” starring Wyatt Russell and Brent Jennings.

Check out first-look photos from both series above and below.

AMC

“Monday nights have become a destination for our character-driven dramas, and we loved the idea of pairing these two series, which are similar in their darkly comedic tone and led by two charming yet complicated characters facing huge life moments,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “We’re excited to share the next chapter in Jimmy McGill’s journey towards Saul on one of television’s most celebrated shows, and to introduce viewers to the unfailingly optimistic underdog Dud, who’s looking for his place and his moral purpose in a cynical and confusing world.”

AMC

Here’s the S4 logline for Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as the sleazebag lawyer who knows more than people think: Chuck’s death catalyzes Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman. In the wake of his brother’s loss, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer – and his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) – in jeopardy. Chuck’s (Michael McKean) death deeply affects former colleagues Howard (Patrick Fabian) and Kim as well, putting the two of them once again on opposite sides of a battle sparked by the Brothers McGill. Meanwhile, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) takes a more active role as Madrigal Electromotive’s newest (and most thorough) security consultant. It’s a volatile time to be in the employ of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito.) as Hector’s (Mark Margolis) collapse sends shock waves throughout the Albuquerque underworld and throws the cartel into chaos — tearing apart both Gus and Nacho’s (Michael Mando) well-laid plans. While Gus changes course, Nacho finds himself in the crosshairs of deadly forces.

Whew, got all that?

Here’s what to expect from Lodge 49: A lighthearted, endearing modern fable set in Long Beach, CA, about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. Dud serendipitously finds himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order, Ernie (Jennings), welcomes him into a world of cheap beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

Better Call Saul is executive produced by the Peabody-winning series’ creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, along with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. Series creator Jim Gavin write and executive produces Lodge 49 alongside showrunner Peter Ocko, Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich.