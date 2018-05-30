Anna Camp, Emmy winner Wanda Sykes, and Jenna Dewan have joined Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams in Lakeshore Entertainment’s The Wedding Year. The ensemble cast also includes Keith David (Greenleaf), Patrick Warburton (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Tom Connolly (Lost), Grace Helbig (Trolls), and Fred Grandy.

Robert Luketic (Legally Blonde, The Ugly Truth, Monster-in-Law) is directing the romantic comedy which is about an LA photographer Mara Hickey (Hyland) is never getting married. So, when she and her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend (Williams) are invited to fifteen weddings in the same year, the pressure is on Mara to make some big decisions.

Don Diego penned the screenplay. Filming continues in LA with Lakeshore’s Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid, and Mark Korshak producing. Hyland will also serve as executive producer.

Camp, known for her role in the Pitch Perfect franchise, was most recently seen in the Tribeca Film Festival title Egg.

Sykes, who previously collaborated with Luketic on Monster-in-law, can next be seen in Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate, the follow up to LGBTQ comedy Hurricane Bianca.

First known for her performance in the inaugural Step Up film, Dewan’s upcoming slate includes the anthology film Berlin, I Love You.

