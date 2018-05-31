Fox News Channel is expanding its morning show America’s Newsroom from two to three hours. Now set to air from 9 am-noon ET starting June 11, the extra time for the show anchored by Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith comes at the expense of Happening Now, which no longer will happen.

Fox News Channel

Ten-year FNC veteran Hemmer has anchored America’s Newsroom since its inception in 2009, and Smith, who got her start at FBN in 2007, joined him as co-anchor last year. Smith also has co-hosted Outnumbered since its 2014 launch, will exit that show America’s Newsroom expands.

Happening Now host Jon Scott, who joined Fox News two months before its 1996 launch, will move to anchoring Fox Report Weekend, starting June 16. He also will contribute to the weekend breaking-news coverage, the cable news org said.

“Bill and Sandra’s ability to cut through the headlines and provide hard-hitting interviews with the nation’s leaders have made it must-see television, and we’re excited to add an extra hour of this informative program to the weekday lineup,” Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in making the announcement. “Adding Jon Scott’s extensive experience in breaking news will help ensure our weekend coverage remains unparalleled in the industry.”

America’s Newsroom has averaged 1.6 million in total viewers, making it the No. 1 news program in its time slot.