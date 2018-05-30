The return of NBC’s summer staple America’s Got Talent (2.4 rating in adults 18-49, 12.06 million viewers) dipped three-tenths from last summer’s premiere episode, but also like last year it still dominated its primetime competition. Tuesday’s two-hour debut followed by the steady premiere of World of Dance (1.8, 7.17M) gave NBC an easy win for the night in primetime as the networks got a rare reprieve from the NBA and NHL playoffs.

The 13th season of Talent from 8-10 PM topped all its time-slot competitors in the demo who had a combined 1.8 rating, according to Nielsen’s preliminary fast-affiliate numbers. Those included Fox’s debuts of Beat Shazam (0.8, 2.43M) at 8 PM and Love Connection (0.6, 1.78M) at 9 PM, both off a tenth from last summer’s averages when they aired on Thursdays.

As for World of Dance, its start topped four of its five final episodes of last year’s Season 1 in both 18-49s and total viewers. Tuesday’s numbers lagged only the competition show’s August 8 finale, which scored a 1.9 rating and 8 million total viewers.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, ABC (The Middle, Black-ish and Splitting Up Together) and the CW (The Flash and The 100) aired all repeats. CBS went with NCIS and Bull reruns at 8 PM and 9 PM, respectively, before airing an original 48 Hours: NCIS (0.5, 4.34M) at 10 PM, which was even with a week ago.

Overall, NBC won the night with an avearge 2.2 rating and 10.43 million total viewers. Fox and its originals were second in the demo (0.7), while CBS was second in total viewers (5.21M).

The Stanley Cup Finals playoffs return for Game 2 tonight at 8 PM ET between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on NBCSN. Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers (again) is Thursday at 9 PM ET on ABC.