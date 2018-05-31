The beginning of the NBA Finals tonight on ABC and the fourth consecutive face-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will undoubtedly dominate the Big 4 but last night belonged to another warrior.

The highest rated and third most watched (5.35 million) show of an Empire-less Wednesday, American Ninja Warrior (1.2/9) was back for its tenth season. A triumphant for NBC, who matched FOX with an overall 1.0/4 for the night, the competition series took a bit of a tumble from its Season 9 debut of June 12 of last year. Down 14% among adults 18-49 from that season opener on a very competitive 2017 Monday that saw the deciding game of the 2017 NBA Finals on ABC, last night’s ANW actually faced far less energetic Big 4 rivals.

Sure there was Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final with its Washington Capitols’ victory over the Vegas Golden Knights to tie the series, but otherwise Wednesday’s primetime had encores on ABC, a double dose of CBS’ Code Black (both 0.7/3) and the return of Gordon Ramsey.

Not that the caustic cook ever seems to be off the Murdoch owned net but our Gordon was back for a ninth season of MasterChef (1.0/4). All things considered, things were cooking for the series with a two-hour return that has even in the key demo with its Season 8 opener’s fast affiliate numbers. The one-hour May 31, 2017 MasterChef Season 8 premiere bopped up a tenth in its final numbers, as last night’s show could too.

Back on NBC, VR thriller Reverie (0.6/3) started its summer run with a weak out of the gate opener that matched a Modern Family repeat in the 10 PM slot. In the 9 PM slot, The Originals (0.3/1) inched towards its series end with an airing that was even with its last original of May 16.

See ya courtside tonight.