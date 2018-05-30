“Ambien” has been top trending worldwide on Twitter for hours now, with no end in sight since Roseanne Barr tweeted in the wee hours blaming the sleep drug for her offensive tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

The topic got a shot in the arm on Twitter when the drug’s manufacturer, Sanofi, weighed in with a statement, though it had been going strong even before that. “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” Sanofi US tweeted this morning. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Roseanne fought back for a while:

no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

But she got drowned out in the Twittersphere. Here’s a look at some of today’s very best Ambien tweets:

Omg. I used to take Ambien! How many times was I racist in my sleep?! GIRL BYE. #ownyouractions — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 30, 2018

“We must build a world where everyone is treated with equal respect and opportunity, no matter their race, creed or sexual orientation.” — David Duke tweeting on Ambien — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2018

Roseanne claims she was on Ambien at the time of her tweet. Sanofi-Aventis quickly amended their ads to include “may cause racism, ignorance, bigotry, support of authoritarians and demagogues, and loss of a hit television show. See your psychiatrist for assistance.” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2018

Look, I’m not trying to make excuses for anyone, but the last time I took Ambien I annexed Poland — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 30, 2018

I was on Ambien when I created mankind. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 30, 2018

I TOOK AMBIEN AND INVITED KIM KARDASHIAN TO COME OVER IS THAT COOL pic.twitter.com/DcglxNvai4 — The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper (@TheOpposition) May 30, 2018