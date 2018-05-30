“Ambien” has been top trending worldwide on Twitter for hours now, with no end in sight since Roseanne Barr tweeted in the wee hours blaming the sleep drug for her offensive tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
The topic got a shot in the arm on Twitter when the drug’s manufacturer, Sanofi, weighed in with a statement, though it had been going strong even before that. “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” Sanofi US tweeted this morning. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”
Roseanne fought back for a while:
But she got drowned out in the Twittersphere. Here’s a look at some of today’s very best Ambien tweets: