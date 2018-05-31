Jalyn Hall, who guest-starred in the CW’s All American pilot has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming first season.

Written by April Blair (Reign), All American is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by LA Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers, It centers on Spencer (Daniel Ezra) a rising high school football player from South L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide.

Hall plays Spencer’s little brother Dillon.

Blair executive produces with Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

Hall also recurs on ABC’s black-ish and Fox’s Star. He has previously guest-starred on series including Bounce’s Family Time, CBS’ NCIS: LA, BET’s Tales and FX’s Atlanta. On the film side, Hall has supporting roles in the upcoming features Shaft (New Line) and Amblin Entertainment’s The House With A Clock In Its Walls directed by Eli Roth. He’s repped by Pantheon, Primary Wave Entertainment, J Pervis Talent Agency and attorney Chris Abramson.