EXCLUSIVE: Paramount/Platinum Dunes’ A Quiet Place continues to break ground. The John Krasinski-helmed thriller recently crossed $300M at the global box office, on a reported $17M budget, and was a rare horror title to make it past the Chinese censors. Now, it’s got bragging rights to being the first Paramount and first horror title to get a Saudi Arabia release slot as the Kingdom opens movie theaters following a 35-year ban.

A Quiet Place passed the local censors just this week, I’ve learned, and will go out on Friday with what I understand is a 15+ certificate, although an official ratings system has yet to be officially ratified.

The film that stars Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and which has grossed $133M at the international box office before France and Japan release, will have one to two shows per day beginning at 9PM owing to the current holy month of Ramadan. Deadline understands that as the Kingdom is just opening, there are only five screens available.

This is a different kind of title for Saudi which initially has played Disney movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Fox’s Ferdinand and Warner Bros’ Rampage have also been released and Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is thought to be going June 6.

It will remain to be seen how Saudi digests horror, but the Middle East in general has thrown off some good numbers for the genre. IT, Split and Insidious: The Last Key, for example, have worked well in the nearby United Arab Emirates. Saudis over the years have tended to also head to Bahrain to catch their big screen entertainment, but data for that market is sparse while it also does not offer the screens that the UAE does.