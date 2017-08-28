Amazon has released the official Season 2 trailer for Tig Notaro’s One Mississippi.

Season 2 picks up with Tig, her stepfather Bill (John Rothman) and her brother Remy (Noah Harpster) living together in the family’s Biloxi, Mississippi home, with each ready for a new beginning. Tig resumes her radio career in Biloxi with producer Kate (Stephanie Allynne), but Tig’s outspoken point of view proves a bit controversial for the local market.

“We love your soul,” a man tells Tig outside the radio station. “And it is possible to pray the gay away,” adds a woman with him. “What if I want to pray the gay to stay?” Tig asks.

An opportunity comes along for Tig to take a bigger stage in New Orleans, an opportunity that comes with more reach, but also more responsibility.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Carly Jibson also star.

Season 2 of One Mississippi premieres September 8 on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer above.