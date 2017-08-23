Because President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally did not begin until well after The Daily Show had taped Tuesday’s edition, Trevor Noah focused on previous night’s “Book Report Trump” who unveiled his 180 on Afghanistan.

Trump acknowledged he’d steadfastly campaigned on the promise of pulling out of the country “and historically I like to follow my instinct. But, all my life, I heard decisions are much different” once you’re sitting “behind the desk in the Oval Office – in other words, when you’re President of the

United States,” Trump added, for viewers who did not know what is the Oval Office.

Trump announced he’s not pulling troops from this country’s longest war, but, other than that, Noah said, “his strategy is like his position on Nazis – it’s unclear.”

In his vague explanation to the country, Trump concluded, “one way or another, these problems will be solved. I’m a problem solver and, in the end, we will win.”

“Yeah, Trump is a problem solver the same way Godzilla is a city planner,” Noah snarked. “The only way Donald Trump can consider himself a problem solver is if he stops creating problems.”