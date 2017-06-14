Chuck alum Zachary Levi has joined the cast of Psych: The Movie, USA Network’s two-hour holiday movie based on the hit series Psych.

Levi will play Thin White Duke, a ruthless, mysterious and dashing villain of the highest order.

The film, from Universal Cable Productions, hails from Psych creator Steve Frank and will feature the series’ core cast led by James Roday and Dulé Hill. It picks up three years after the series finale as the gang reunites after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. Psych aired from 2006-14. The movie is slated to air in December.

In addition to Roday and Hill, Levi joins cast including Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson.

Franks co-wrote the movie with Roday and will also direct the special. Psych: The Movie is executive produced by Franks, Roday and Hill, along with Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak via Tagline Pictures. The special hails from Universal Cable Productions in association with Tagline.

Levi is repped by UTA.