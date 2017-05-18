EXCLUSIVE: Annapurna and Amazon Studios have partnered to jointly release Mike White’s feature comedy Brad’s Status in a deal that was just sealed at Cannes. The film, which stars Ben Stiller, was co-financed by Amazon with Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. The picture will now be a co-release domestically with Annapurna on Sept. 15 to become the second feature release for Annapurna after the Kathryn Bigelow/Mark Boal drama about the Detroit race riots of 1967 bows on Aug. 4.

REX/Shutterstock/Associated Press

SKE, Plan B and David Bernard produced Brad’s Status which was both written and directed by White. The filmmaker has been on a roll as he is also the creative mind behind the upcoming Salma Hayek, John Lithgow comedy Beatriz at Dinner (which he wrote). That one comes out June 9.

Plan B also just set up shop at Annapurna, moving from Paramount to the mini-major studio in a deal announced earlier this month.

Interestingly, Hell or High Water — which earned both a Best Picture nom as well as a Best Supporting Actor nom for Jeff Bridges — was also an SKE co-financed film (with Gigi Pritzker’s Oddlot) that also had co-distribution partners in both CBS Films and Lionsgate.

Brad’s Status is about a guy (Stiller) who despite a good career and happy family, is obsessed with the better fortunes of his old friends from school. While escorting his son (Abrams) on an East Coast tour of colleges, Brad is forced to confront his friends and his feelings of failure – with hilarious and poignant results., Austin Abrams, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement and Jenna Fischer co-star.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and currently so in Cannes.