The first look at the teaser trailer and teaser poster from Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns is out. The film is an all-new sequel that celebrates the spirit of the original.

The film, which hits U.S. theaters this Christmas, brings Mary Poppins back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt as the magical nanny; Lin-Manuel Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light and life to the streets of London; Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; and Julie Walters as the Banks’ housekeeperm Ellen.

The film also features Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy. The film also introduces three new Banks’ childrenm played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson.

Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books, and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth’s character.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay by David Magee and screen story by Magee & Marshall & John DeLuca based upon The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are Marshall, DeLuca and Marc Platt with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer and the music is by Marc Shaiman with songs by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.