EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read
This is not the drone footage you’re looking for. Wait, yes it is. Disney has released new flyover video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the sprawling themed area that’s set to open next year at Disneyland in Anaheim.
Yes, there’s lots of scaffolding and not all that much to see yet, but the footage gives an idea of the sheer size of the project. It ends with an animated shot at how the park will look upon completion — X-wing Fighter not included.
Attendees will be… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Summer 03 is having its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday afternoon at the Stateside Theatre in the Narrative Feature Competition section. The pic serves as the the debut feature film from writer-director Becca Gleason.
Her comedy’s plot revolves around Jamie (Joey King), whose grandmother on her deathbed leaves her with two pieces of information: one involves a baptism, the other a blowjob. It sets Jamie and her family on an emotional roller coaster ride… Read
It was a meeting that lasted about an hour in the White House today as a reps from both sides the issue met to discuss whether violent video games impact the behavior of children. The issue came to the table again following the Parkland, FL high school mass shooting where 17 people were murdered. Afterwards, President Trump questioned whether violent video games had some responsibility in mass shootings.
Those who attended the meeting with Trump today described it as… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at director Finlay Pretsell documentary, Time Trial, about cyclist David Millar, which will have its SXSW premiere March 10. The docu follows Millar’s final races, leading to his last encounter with the Tour de France when every mile traveled is a mile closer to the end.
Scottish-born Millar, who began his professional career at age 20, was soon winning stages of the Tour de France, La Vuelta a Espana and World Championships before receiving… Read
Showtime has extended the order of its half-hour animated series Our Cartoon President, picking up seven new episodes to air in the summer.
The series airs the last of its initial 10-episode run on April 8, a week before the April 15 season premiere of political docuseries The Circus. Our Cartoon President will then return this summer with seven new episodes. Watch a sneak peek at this Sunday’s Our Cartoon President opening segment above.
Executive produced by Stephen… Read
Hulu has released a teaser trailer (watch above) and key art (see below) for Season 2 of its Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale. In the quick clip, we hear Elisabeth Moss’ Offred reciting what appears to be a check list for requirements in Gilead: “Wear the red dress.” “Wear the wings.” “Shut your mouth.” “Be a good girl.” “Roll over, and spread your legs.” “Yes, ma’am.” “May the Lord open,” concluding with an ominous, “Seriously, what the actual–??”
The Handmai…Read
EXCLUSIVE:Sebastian Gutierrez returns to Austin for the fourth time to debut a film of his — this one is the sleek lookingElizabeth Harvest, a Gothic-vibed sci-fi pic starring Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Abbey Lee, Ciaran Hinds, Matthew Beard and longtime Gutierrez collaborator Carla Gugino.
The riff on the Bluebeard folktale (with a little of Hitchcock’s Rebecca thrown in) centers on Elizabeth (Lee), who arrives with her brilliant new scientist husband Henry (Hinds) to his… Read
EXCLUSIVE: In a new clip from the Stacy Cochran’s Write When You Get Work, we are given a taste of the Manhattan-set drama starring Emily Mortimer (TheNewsroom), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Rachel Keller (Legion).
The film follows Ruth Duffy (Keller) an assistant at a pricey school for girls in Manhattan who is barely getting by. She is managing to move beyond the trouble and loss of her teenage years. Jonny Collins (Wittrock) is working local jobs and… Read
Reality check: Chuck Jones’ holiday classic Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is more than half a century old. Time for a Hollywood feature reboot, right? Yes, but it’s also only 26 minutes long. How to make it killer without just obvious filler? Cast Benedict Cumberbatch as your anti-hero.
“Today we will do mean things, and we will do them in style,” the Grinch tells his trusty dog Max in the first trailer for Illumination’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Eschewing the… Read
In the new trailer for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, we find Sheila (Drew Barrymore) chained in the basement in an effort to keep her urge for human flesh at bay. When her daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) comes to check on her, Sheila is bored and itching to get out, “I know you’re worried that I am going to go out there and kill somebody, but think about all the people I haven't killed.” Thus begins a rollicking look at what to expect from the second season of the suburban… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Up and coming writer-director A.J. Edwards (The Better Angels) goes bold with his SXSW film Friday’s Child starring a roster of talented actors including Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jeffrey Wright. Edwards comes from the Terrence Malick camp, having worked with him on a number of films including To the Wonder and Song to Song — and it is evidenced in the exclusive clip which showcases his visual eye.
Friday’s Child is part of… Read