UPDATED with final ratings 2:20 PM: NBC’s new comedy series Championshad a quiet debut last night with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and2.7 million viewers (Live+same day) at 9:30 PM. Because of college basketball pre-emptions on NBC, CBS and the CW, there have been downward adjustments for their shows, with all NBC series, including Champions, and some CBS programs, slipping a tenth of a 18-49 rating point in the finals (from 0.8 in the fast nationals.
With a 0.7 premiere…
Hina Abdullah(The Last Ship), Whitney alum Dan O’Brien,Bernard White (Rebel in the Rye) and Gita Reddy (Orange is the New Black) have signed on for series regular roles opposite Nishi Munshi in CBS' multi-camera comedy pilotPandas In New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and CBS TV Studios.
Written by Sahgal and directed by Mark Cendrowski, Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who…
“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight.
Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman's first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way…
Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) has been tapped as the lead Emmy in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. She replaces Joey King who had been originally cast in the role opposite male lead Freddie Stroma.
The casting change was made after the table read. At 18, King is about a decade younger than Emmy’s age as the character had been conceived.
In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann…
Bravo Media has put in development The Fifth Beatle, a limited event series from Universal Cable Productions and Sonar Entertainment, based on Tony-winning producer Vivek J. Tiwary's critically praised bestselling graphic novel, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.
The book, published by Dark Horse Comics in 2013 with art by Andrew C. Robinson and Kyle Baker, explores the complicated personal life of legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein, who helped catapult the…
New York made a big return to the top of the list of broadcast drama pilot locations this season, tying its record of 11 hourlong projects including one that has been ordered straight-to-series, Dick Wolf’s CBS drama F.B.I. That is up from seven broadcast drama pilots that filmed in the Big Apple last year and matches the previous high mark set in 2012.
With New York state's film production tax credit program extended last year, America's largest city continues to attract…
UTA has signed screen and stage actor Steven Pasquale.
Pasquale most recently starred in Lincoln Center's Broadway production of Junk, written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Doug Hughes. He previously received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County. Pasquale’s theater credits also include Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and Alex Timber's The Robber Bridegroom.
In TV, Pasquale is best…
UPDATED with trailer:HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season. Watch the first trailer above.
"Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women's Day," Cenac tweeted today, "but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That's not a compliment — that's a way to flatter them into working through…
The West Wing alum Kathleen York and Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans) are set for key series-regular roles opposite Perry Mattfeld in the CW pilot In the Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films. Brooke Markham and Keston John co-star.
Written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, In the Dark centers on Murphy (Mattfeld), a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only "witness" to… Read
Anger Management and Men in Trees alum Derek Richardson is set as a series regular opposite Kat Dennings in ABC's untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot. Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they're stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day. Richardson will play Gordon, the super…
Girl Trip's Deborah Ayorinde is set as a series regular opposite Bokeem Woodbine, Timothy Hutton and Peter Gallagher in CBS' legal drama pilot Main Justice. Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers on Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice, where he takes on the biggest legal…
Steve Coulter (House of Cards) and Deborah Ramsay (Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, with Love) have been cast as Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles in Lifetime’s upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.
The movie about the romance of Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle also stars Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley in the title roles, Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Maggie Sullivun as…