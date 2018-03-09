‘First Match’ Trailer: Netflix High School Wrestling Drama Bows At SXSW

By Greg Evans

"Put her in her place, man," says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won't go down without a fight. Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman's first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way…